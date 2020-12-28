Advertisement

Rockford Miracle Mile to provide financial relief to victims in Don Carter Lanes shooting

Miracle mile
Miracle mile(wifr)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 8:05 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Advocates for the Rockford Miracle Mile step in to help people impacted by last night’s shooting.

The Miracle Mile will pair with Illinois Bank and Trust to establish a benefit account for victims and their families. The Miracle Mile Rockford supports businesses financially and provides safety assistance. The two organizations plan to release more details about the fund in the coming days.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

37-year-old Duke Webb, of Florida is charged with murder and attempted murder after a shooting...
37-year-old active military member charged with shooting at Don Carter Lanes
Rockford Police are on the scene of an active shooting investigation near Don Carter Lanes on...
3 killed, at least 3 injured in shooting at Don Carter Lanes
37-year-old Duke Webb, of Florida is charged with murder and attempted murder after a shooting...
Army issues statement about fatal shooting suspect in Rockford
Don Carter Lanes owner shares statement
Don Carter Lanes owner issues statement on mass shooting
The Boone County Sheriff's Office said goodbye to Loki, a K9 that was killed early Sunday...
Boone County K9 killed by drunk driver early Sunday

Latest News

A wintry mix of snow, freezing rain, sleet, and rain remains likely to occur late Tuesday into...
Mark's Sunday Forecast -- 12/27/2020
Crime scene on a rainy night with selective focus / high contrast image
Friends of victims in Saturday’s Don Carter Lanes shooting react
37-year-old Duke Webb, of Florida is charged with murder and attempted murder after a shooting...
Who is Duke Webb?
After Saturday nights shooting the city of Rockford sets a grim record for the number of...
Deadlist year in Rockford’s history