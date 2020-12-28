Rockford Miracle Mile to provide financial relief to victims in Don Carter Lanes shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Advocates for the Rockford Miracle Mile step in to help people impacted by last night’s shooting.

The Miracle Mile will pair with Illinois Bank and Trust to establish a benefit account for victims and their families. The Miracle Mile Rockford supports businesses financially and provides safety assistance. The two organizations plan to release more details about the fund in the coming days.

