NIU lands Michigan State QB transfer Rocky Lombardi

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - After a rocky ending to his time in East Lansing, Michigan State quarterback Rocky Lombardi announced on Sunday he is transferring to Northern Illinois.

The redshirt junior had announced his plans to enter the transfer portal on Friday. He has two more seasons of eligibility because the 2020 season does not count against any players’ eligibility.

There are so many people I would like to thank for their help and support throughout my recruiting process. But without further delay, I would like to announce my commitment to NIU! #TheHardWay pic.twitter.com/b5j7bQ2o7x — Rocky Lombardi (@rocky_lombardi) December 27, 2020

Lombardi started the first six games this past fall, throwing for 1,090 yards and eight touchdowns. He also threw nine interceptions. Lombardi was injured in the Dec. 5 game against Ohio State and lost his starting position for the remainder of the season. The Iowa native started nine games during his time with the Spartans.

Lombardi joins a Huskies team that went 0-6 under second year head coach Thomas Hammock. NIU averaged 24.8 points per game during the shortened season.

