NIU lands Michigan State QB transfer Rocky Lombardi

Michigan State quarterback Rocky Lombardi throws during the first half of an NCAA college...
Michigan State quarterback Rocky Lombardi throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 7:59 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - After a rocky ending to his time in East Lansing, Michigan State quarterback Rocky Lombardi announced on Sunday he is transferring to Northern Illinois.

The redshirt junior had announced his plans to enter the transfer portal on Friday. He has two more seasons of eligibility because the 2020 season does not count against any players’ eligibility.

Lombardi started the first six games this past fall, throwing for 1,090 yards and eight touchdowns. He also threw nine interceptions. Lombardi was injured in the Dec. 5 game against Ohio State and lost his starting position for the remainder of the season. The Iowa native started nine games during his time with the Spartans.

Lombardi joins a Huskies team that went 0-6 under second year head coach Thomas Hammock. NIU averaged 24.8 points per game during the shortened season.

