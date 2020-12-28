Lee’s late 3 lifts Warriors over winless Bulls 129-128

CHICAGO (AP) — Damion Lee hit a 3-pointer with 1.7 seconds remaining and Stephen Curry scored 36 points, sending the Golden State Warriors to a 129-128 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday night for their first win of the season.

With the Chicago defense focused on the sharp-shooting Curry, Lee took a handoff after Golden State inbounded the ball with 5 seconds left and fired from a few feet beyond the top of the 3-point arc.

Lee finished with 12 points on 4-for-5 shooting on 3s.

Curry was 11 for 25 from the field, including 5 of 15 on 3-pointers — a day after making 105 straight 3s to finish practice at the Bulls’ facility.

Zach LaVine had 33 points and appeared to hit the game-winner for winless Chicago with a 10-foot pullup with 5 seconds to play.

Wendell Carter Jr. had 22 points and 13 rebounds, and Lauri Markkanen added 22 for the Bulls (0-3). Chicago committed 24 turnovers. Markkanen sat out the final few minutes with an apparent leg injury.

With his first 3 late in the first quarter, Curry became the third NBA player to amass 2,500 career made 3-pointers. Ray Allen (2,973) and Reggie Miller (2,560) are the others.

Sunday’s game was Curry’s 702nd in the NBA. Allen played in 1,300 games and Miller 1,389.

Late in the third quarter, Curry set a Warriors record for most consecutive made free throws with his 61st dating to last season. He finished 9 for 9 for the game to run his streak to 64.

Rick Barry, who shot underhand from the line, held the previous record with 60 straight in 1976.

Golden State led 60-56 at halftime, but Chicago started quickly in the third and grabbed an 83-73 advantage with 4 1/2 minutes left in the quarter. The Bulls led 97-93 entering the fourth.

With the score tied at 100, the Bulls went on a 10-2 spurt for a 110-102 lead with under eight minutes to play. LaVine scored the final seven points, capping the run with a dunk.

The Bulls maintained the multi-possession margin until Curry hit a 3 with 2:02 left to pull Golden State to 123-121. Otto Porter Jr. then made a 3 for the Bulls with 54 seconds to go, but Curry answered with a three-point play.

After a miss by LaVine, Kevon Looney tied it on a putback with 16.9 seconds remaining, setting the stage for the dramatic finish.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.