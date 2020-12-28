Friends of victims in Saturday’s Don Carter Lanes shooting react

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In tragic crimes like this we would much prefer to focus on the victims than on the suspects, but while we have interviewed friends and co-workers of some of those who tragically died in the shooting. It’s our policy to wait until the Winnebago County Coroner announces the names of the victims, which won’t come until Monday at the earliest.

But without revealing the identity of one of the victims right now, we did want to show you what Rockford resident Glenn Patterson had to say about his friend who died during saturday’s shooting. Just as a reminder that these shootings involve friends and family members within our community whose lives should be celebrated.

“This is one of the nicest people. Most genuinely nicest people you’d ever want to meet his philosophy was to love everybody. He would post stuff about loving kids and loving everybody.” said Patterson.

