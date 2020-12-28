Advertisement

Friends of victims in Saturday’s Don Carter Lanes shooting react

Crime scene on a rainy night with selective focus / high contrast image
Crime scene on a rainy night with selective focus / high contrast image(fergregory - stock.adobe.com)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In tragic crimes like this we would much prefer to focus on the victims than on the suspects, but while we have interviewed friends and co-workers of some of those who tragically died in the shooting. It’s our policy to wait until the Winnebago County Coroner announces the names of the victims, which won’t come until Monday at the earliest.

But without revealing the identity of one of the victims right now, we did want to show you what Rockford resident Glenn Patterson had to say about his friend who died during saturday’s shooting. Just as a reminder that these shootings involve friends and family members within our community whose lives should be celebrated.

“This is one of the nicest people. Most genuinely nicest people you’d ever want to meet his philosophy was to love everybody. He would post stuff about loving kids and loving everybody.” said Patterson.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

37-year-old Duke Webb, of Florida is charged with murder and attempted murder after a shooting...
37-year-old active military member charged with shooting at Don Carter Lanes
Rockford Police are on the scene of an active shooting investigation near Don Carter Lanes on...
3 killed, at least 3 injured in shooting at Don Carter Lanes
37-year-old Duke Webb, of Florida is charged with murder and attempted murder after a shooting...
Army issues statement about fatal shooting suspect in Rockford
Don Carter Lanes owner shares statement
Don Carter Lanes owner issues statement on mass shooting
The Boone County Sheriff's Office said goodbye to Loki, a K9 that was killed early Sunday...
Boone County K9 killed by drunk driver early Sunday

Latest News

A wintry mix of snow, freezing rain, sleet, and rain remains likely to occur late Tuesday into...
Mark's Sunday Forecast -- 12/27/2020
37-year-old Duke Webb, of Florida is charged with murder and attempted murder after a shooting...
Who is Duke Webb?
After Saturday nights shooting the city of Rockford sets a grim record for the number of...
Deadlist year in Rockford’s history
Miracle mile
Rockford Miracle Mile to provide financial relief to victims in Don Carter Lanes shooting