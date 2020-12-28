FIRST ALERT: Winter storm remaining on track to deliver treacherous travel conditions this week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We’ve had little more than tiny tastes of winter thus far, Sunday evening’s brief bursts of snow but another example of it. Overall, temperatures have remained mild and snow’s been hard to come by. To date, the Rockford Metro’s seen less than three inches of snow, and we’re running a snowfall deficit of more than nine inches. There are, however, growing indications that we’ll take a bite out of the deficit as a dynamic storm system takes aim on the region beginning late in the day Tuesday. At this early stage, the storm doesn’t appear likely to be a blockbuster snow producer here, though the likelihood is quite high that shovels will be needed.

Here’s what we know about the storm as of Sunday evening. All indications continue to suggest the precipitation’s to begin here sometime Tuesday afternoon, and it’s to begin as snow. Several hours of snow are likely through Tuesday evening, with accumulations appearing to be a very good bet. This is, without argument, the most certain part of the forecast picture.

The timing of impacts for our next winter weather event will be late Tuesday into the first half of Wednesday. Snow is likely to be the initial form of precipitation. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As the evening goes on, though, we’ll begin to see a nose of warmer air aloft lifting northward. This will likely be enough to melt snowflakes as they descend through the atmosphere and change them over to raindrops. The problem herein lies in the fact that temperatures at ground level will still likely be below freezing. Thus, the area will likely be in for a period of freezing rain, and snow-covered roads are then to become icy.

This storm will not be an all snow event. Rather, there will be periods of freezing rain, rain, and even some sleet as well. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The big question is how long will this icy period be. Unfortunately, there’s no answer to that question just yet. Gradually, warmer air at the surface will work into our area, and our temperatures at ground level will eventually make their way back above freezing, thus changing freezing rain to just rain. Just when that happens though is the big question. Our current thinking is that this should happen somewhere between 5:00 and 9:00 Wednesday morning. Should it occur earlier, we’d have less in the way of ice accumulations. Should, however, we remain as freezing rain beyond 9:00am, ice accumulations could be quite significant!

While we're likely to see several hours of snow, the heaviest accumulations will be found over portions of Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Northern Iowa, where there won't be any periods of mixed precip. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Precipitation is likely to shut off around or shortly after noon on Wednesday, and quieter weather’s due in for at least the following 24 hours.

We anticipate there to be some snow accumulation, perhaps a handful of inches in spots. Additionally, there could be a period of icy weather as well, which could have significant travel impacts. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As far snowfall accumulations, it’s still a bit too early in the game to be able to pinpoint just how much could come down, especially given a temperature profile that favors multiple different forms of precipitation. I think it’s safe to say we’ll almost certainly have some sticking snow, and that there’s a decent to likely chance there’ll be a handful of inches. Should we stay as snow longer Tuesday night, there’s a possibility this could be a snowblower caliber system for some, especially north of Rockford. However, that might be more of a longshot at this juncture.

What we can say with great certainty is that there will be impacts on travel for a period of several hours. Tuesday evening’s commute appears likely to be affected by the initial snowfall. Accumulations by then won’t likely be significant, but as we know all too well, it does not take much snow to make our roadways slick. The worst period of travel will be overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday. With accumulations increasing Tuesday evening, and the likely switch to freezing rain to follow, travel could become extremely treacherous after 10:00pm, and likely continuing through the morning commute Wednesday. Eventually, as precipitation changes back to rain Wednesday morning, travel should begin to improve.

Current indications are that the worst period for traveling will be overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Quiet weather will follow the rest of Wednesday, Wednesday night, and the opening portion of New Year’s Eve. There are a few more signs appearing on our medium-range forecast models suggesting another potentially powerful storm lifting into the Midwest later New Year’s Eve and into New Year’s Day. It’s far too early to sift through the fine details on this second potential storm system, though it’s fair to imagine it being another system capable of producing some impactful wintry weather here or nearby. Close monitoring of both storms is necessary, and that we will!

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.