Don Carter Lanes owner creates fundraiser for shooting victims

Donations through the fundraiser will go to the families of all six victims.
Don Carter Lanes owner shares statement
(wifr)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The owner of Don Carter Lanes is raising money for victims following the mass shooting at the bowling alley on Dec. 26.

Donations through the fundraiser created by Brad Sommer will go to the families of all six victims.

“Many across the nation mourn the senseless loss of life as they pray for the families involved,” according to the GoFundMe.

At 11:30 a.m., the GoFundMe had raised $1,565 of its $60,000 goal. The Rockford Miracle Mile is also helping to provide financial relief to victims in the deadly shooting.

