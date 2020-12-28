Advertisement

Deadlist year in Rockford’s history

After Saturday nights shooting the city of Rockford sets a grim record for the number of...
After Saturday nights shooting the city of Rockford sets a grim record for the number of homicides in a calendar year.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 8:12 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After Saturday nights shooting the city of Rockford sets a grim record for the number of homicides in a calendar year.

2020 now marks the deadliest year on record in Rockford’s history. Saturday nights shooting pushes the city past the previous record of 34 homicides in a given year. The now broken record dates back to 1965. The Rockford Police Department released crime statistics earlier in the week that shows violent crime is on the rise. We will take a deeper look at the numbers and response from the city of Rockford during an in-depth piece Monday.

