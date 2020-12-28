Customer at Shooters Bar and Grill during the shooting shares his story

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Customers inside Shooters Bar and Grill at the time of the shooting will need to recover emotionally from the ordeal in the coming days. 23 News talks with one of them who spent about 20 harrowing minutes trying to stay out of the line of fire.

Matthew Rider and his girlfriend just paid off all their bills and decided to celebrate at Shooter’s, but say the celebration quickly turned into one of the worst nights of their lives.

“We heard a pop,” Rider said.

Rider says he and his girlfriend just wanted to order food as they sat inside the bar Saturday night, when they heard the distinct sound of gunshots.

“Most of us immediately started heading out the back thinking the worst. But we were also nervously laughing it off at the same time,” Rider said.

Rider says he hid behind a box in the corner of the balcony and called 911 as the shooter fired more rounds.

“The shots got really close and I’m pretty sure I saw what I saw, I saw someone get shot on the balcony, that wasn’t out in the corner with us. I believe he was one of the people that didn’t make it,” Rider said.

Rider says at that point he only had two choices.

“Jump off the balcony or wait for my fate,” Rider said.

Luckily, he says police arrived minutes later and escorted customers out of the building.

“Without the Rockford Police Department I would not be standing here right now,” Rider said.

But Rider says one sight will be etched in his mind forever.

“There was a body lying right in front of the stairs which makes me think that the shooter was very close to us,” Rider said.

While Rider says he’s thankful to be alive, but he says what the shooter did is unfair.

“Everyone in that building deserves to be safe. Everyone in that building has children, a parent, cousin, an uncle, a friend, it’s not fair,” Rider said.

Rider says he hopes the community will remember those who lost their lives in this shooting and not make the gunman’s name famous.

During the news conference Saturday Police Chief Dan O’Shea says the bowling alley was closed and Shooters followed all COVID-19 mitigations by having its garage doors open. Rider hopes the community will continue to support the business despite this incident.

