Christmas shooting in Rockford under investigation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two people were treated at a local hospital after a report of shots fired in Rockford on Christmas morning.

On Friday at 12:20 a.m., police were called to the 800 block of 2nd Avenue regarding calls for shots fired. Officers found shell casings near the roadway and damage to a residence on Kishwaukee Street.

A short time later, two gunshot victims, a man and woman, arrived at a local hospital suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Victims said they were in the area of Kishwaukee Street when their vehicle was fired upon from unknown suspects.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

