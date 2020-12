Cambridge man arrested for pointing firearm at car

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Milton Police arrested a Cambridge man after he allegedly pointed a firearm at a vehicle.

25 year old Lucas Kester was located after a search by Milton Police. After receiving a call that an armed suspect pointed a gun at a car, authorities identified Kester’s car as the suspected vehicle. After searching the vehicle, a firearm was recovered, and Kester was taken into custody.

Kester faces 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct while armed, carrying a concealed weapon, and reckless driving charges.

