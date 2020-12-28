Auburn grad Vederian Lowe returning to Illinois for fifth season
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford native and four-year starting offensive tackle Vederian Lowe is taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA, due to the pandemic, and returning to Illinois for a fifth season.
The Auburn grad made the announcement on Twitter on Sunday.
Lowe has made 40 career starts on the Fighting Illini offensive line, including 32 straight. He earned All-Big Ten Honorable Mention during the shortened 2020 season.
Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.