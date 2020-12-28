Advertisement

Auburn grad Vederian Lowe returning to Illinois for fifth season

Illinois offensive lineman Vederian Lowe (79) in action during the first half of an NCAA...
Illinois offensive lineman Vederian Lowe (79) in action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Piscataway, N.J. Illinois won 23 - 20. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(Adam Hunger | AP)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford native and four-year starting offensive tackle Vederian Lowe is taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA, due to the pandemic, and returning to Illinois for a fifth season.

The Auburn grad made the announcement on Twitter on Sunday.

Lowe has made 40 career starts on the Fighting Illini offensive line, including 32 straight. He earned All-Big Ten Honorable Mention during the shortened 2020 season.

