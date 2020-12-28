Judge denies alleged Don Carter Lanes shooter bail

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The alleged shooter of the fatal shooting at Don Carter Lanes on Dec. 26 was denied bail on Monday.

Duke Webb, the Florida man facing charges following the shooting deaths of three victims, was in court for the first time on Monday afternoon.

Elizabeth Bucko, attorney for the 37-year-old Webb, said her client needs to be evaluated as she claims Webb shows indications of PTSD and other traumatic injuries. Bucko said a mental health evaluation was scheduled but has not taken place.

“The alleged actions of Sgt. 1st Class Duke Webb are abhorrent and are absolutely not representative of the Special Forces Regiment. The vast majority of men and women Green Berets live up to their storied reputation and earn their beret every day. The actions described in reports are shocking and completely out of character with Webb’s 12 years of honorable service. The Rockford Police Department has our complete cooperation. Our heavy hearts and prayers are with the families affected,” MG John W. Brennan Commander of 1st Special Forces Command Airborne said.

On Dec. 26, at 6:55 p.m., officers were called to a report of an active shooter at Don Carter Lanes at 4007 E. State St. When police arrived, multiple people had been shot, according to the criminal complaint.

A witness on the first floor told police he heard multiple gunshots and saw Webb with a gun, according to the criminal complaint. That witness identified Webb to police.

A 14-year-old girl was sitting at a table on the first floor with three other teenagers when Webb began shooting at her table, according to the criminal complaint. The girl suffered a gunshot wound through her shoulder. She survived her injury.

A 14-year-old boy was also shot in the face. He is alive but is hospitalized in critical condition.

Thomas Furseth, 65, was on the first floor when Webb began shooting. Furseth began running toward the stairs when Webb shot him in the torso, according to the criminal complaint. He was able to run up the stairs before he collapsed. He was dead at the scene when police arrived.

Webb then went upstairs to the second floor, where approximately 20-25 people were in a bar. Webb fired several shots at the people in the bar. He shot 73-year-old Dennis Steinhoff in the torso, according to the criminal complaint. His body was recovered on the balcony just outside the bar.

Jerome Woodfork, 69, was on the second floor when Webb began shooting, according to the criminal complaint. His body was found in the parking lot below the balcony. A witness saw him fall to the ground from that balcony. He was dead when officers arrived.

A 62-year-old man was in the bar on the second floor. Webb shot him in the left thigh, back, neck, groin and buttocks, according to the criminal complaint. He is alive but is in critical condition.

Police officers found Webb inside the building and took him into custody. The entire incident was captured on video surveillance, according to the criminal complaint.

Webb admitted to the shootings and directed officers to the location of the firearms that he used. A glock .40 and glock .380 were recovered behind a bag that belonged to Webb, according to the criminal complaint.

Multiple .40 caliber and .380 caliber shell casings were found at the scene. Webb’s Monday court appearance was virtual. His arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 16.

Webb joined the Army in July 2008 and is currently serving as a Special Forces Assistance Operations and Intelligence Sergeant. He previously was a Special Forces Engineer Sergeant and Parachute Rigger. Webb deployed to Afghanistan from Aug. 2009 to Dec. 2009, Oct. 2013 to April 2014, Oct. 2014 to April 2015, and Jan. 2020 to July 2020, according to U.S. Army Public Affairs.

