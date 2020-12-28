Advertisement

After 60 weeks, boy rings bell to signify the end of chemotherapy

Jase rings bell after completing his last chemotherapy treatment.
Jase rings bell after completing his last chemotherapy treatment.(John's Hopkins All Children's Hospital)
By Andrea Stegman
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (Gray News) - A young boy rang a bell at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg marking the end of his chemotherapy treatment.

Jase underwent 60 weeks of chemotherapy for a non-cancerous brain tumor due to a condition called neurofibromatosis. He received his last treatment on Dec. 15, just before the holidays.

To celebrate the day, Jase wore a shirt that read “peace out chemo” and “Be brave. Be strong. Be fierce.”

Hospital staff cheered for Jase as he rang the bell and danced his way out of the hospital.

These will be happy holidays indeed for Jase, who underwent 60 weeks of chemotherapy for a non-cancerous brain tumor at...

Posted by Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital on Wednesday, December 23, 2020

Following his last chemotherapy treatment, Jase will continue to have follow-up visits with his doctor and receive therapies to help his speech and mobility, according to a Facebook post from Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Though not likely a blockbuster snow producer here, the storm still appears likely to deliver...
FIRST ALERT: Winter storm remaining on track to deliver treacherous travel conditions this week
37-year-old Duke Webb, of Florida is charged with murder and attempted murder after a shooting...
Rockford Police identify Don Carter Lanes shooting suspect
(Source: Gray News, file)
Victims killed in Don Carter Lanes shooting identified
37-year-old Duke Webb, of Florida is charged with murder and attempted murder after a shooting...
37-year-old active military member charged with shooting at Don Carter Lanes
Customers inside Shooters Bar and Grill at the time of the shooting will need to recover...
Customer at Shooters Bar and Grill during the shooting shares his story

Latest News

Ollie Horton, 3, has a physical disability that requires the use of a walker, but he was gifted...
8th grader gifts mobility to disabled toddler with customized toy car
Tyson Foods fired seven managers after they were accused of betting on how many employees would...
Fired Tyson boss says COVID office pool was a ‘morale boost’
Police are investigating the vandalism of the ceramic bust, which was displayed in downtown...
'You can't stop us': Artist speaks out after Breonna Taylor sculpture damaged
Andre Hill, a 47-year-old Black man, was fatally shot in a Dec. 22 encounter with Officer Adam...
Ohio police officer fired in fatal shooting of Black man
Deadliest Year in Rockford's history
Rockford Crime Recap