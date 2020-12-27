Advertisement

Woman survives car going off cliff in San Francisco

By KGO staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) - A woman survived after her car plunged off a cliff and landed onto a beach on Christmas morning.

Pictures from the fire department show the car flipped over on the beach.

Fire officials first reported the incident around 9 a.m. on Twitter, saying the car went over the cliff and was on the beach.

The woman was rescued and taken to a trauma center in serious condition.

It is unclear what caused the car to go over the cliff.

Copyright 2020 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

37-year-old Duke Webb, of Florida is charged with murder and attempted murder after a shooting...
37-year-old active military member charged with shooting at Don Carter Lanes
Rockford Police are on the scene of an active shooting investigation near Don Carter Lanes on...
3 killed, at least 3 injured in shooting at Don Carter Lanes
37-year-old Duke Webb, of Florida is charged with murder and attempted murder after a shooting...
Army issues statement about fatal shooting suspect in Rockford
Don Carter Lanes owner shares statement
Don Carter Lanes owner issues statement on mass shooting
The Boone County Sheriff's Office said goodbye to Loki, a K9 that was killed early Sunday...
Boone County K9 killed by drunk driver early Sunday

Latest News

Sisters Ashley Carruth and Brittany Schille gave birth to two healthy baby boys just 90 minutes...
Sisters give birth 90 minutes apart after weathering pandemic pregnancies
The sisters relied on each other when their dad died from cancer in 2016, and they did it...
'A ray of hope': Minn. sisters give birth 90 minutes apart
Twins Abigail and Micaela Miroshnik were born connected at the head in late 2019, a condition...
‘The best present’: Conjoined twins successfully separated celebrate Christmas at home
The 11-month-olds had been recovering at a California hospital since they were separated in a...
Formerly conjoined twins head home months after 24-hour separation surgery
A police officer blocks a street as the investigation continues into an explosion Saturday,...
No device found in 2nd truck parked in Tennessee; driver charged