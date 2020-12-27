Warmer Sunday with quick moving snow showers, more details on midweek storm

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dry conditions early Sunday will be replaced with a mix of rain and snow in the afternoon. But some good news is that it will be milder! Then we turn our eyes to more details on our midweek storm that’s eying the Midwest.

Clouds will slowly increase through Saturday night and into Sunday morning as a weak system moves into the region. As moisture increases Sunday afternoon, a quick-hitting mix of rain and snow is likely by the middle of the afternoon. A dusting of accumulation is likely for many as the snow will be exiting the region by the evening hours quickly. High temperatures Sunday will be in the low-to-mid 40s before the cold front. Afterwards, temperatures will fall below freezing once the snow showers start.

There will be a chance for a short period of rain and snow late Sunday afternoon through early evening as a weak storm system shifts across the area. While not everyone will see snow with this, there is the potential for a quick burst of snow over far northern IL into the early evening, mainly north of I-88. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Sundays line of precipitation will be out of here rather quickly. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Most of the region won't see much from Sunday's quick snow, perhaps a dusting in spots. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Quiet and colder conditions will return for the new work week. Highs will be limited to the upper 20s to near 30 initially before we begin to track our next major storm system, something we have been tracking for the last several days.

This next storm will impact our region around Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. The confidence for this system still remains quite low as there is even more disagreement among the forecast models. But enough cold air and moisture will be in place for another significant snowfall accumulation somewhere in the Midwest along with some ice accumulation as well. Current thinking is that the higher storm potential looks to be north and west of Rockford, but that’s an initial forecast. Storm track will be key into who gets the most snow, rain, sleet or even ice as all modes of precipitation are in the forecast at this point.

Confident somewhat in timing and having all modes of precip possible. But there are several uncertainties. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Overall confidence in this upcoming winter storm remains low for the most part, as several things are still needing to be watched. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

This is nothing to panic about, but with storms certain this is something worth watching. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

This is nothing to panic about at this point in time. But notice we have put the ‘First Alert’ icon for Tuesday night and Wednesday on our 7-Day Forecast to show that we are monitoring this system and the public should continuously check the forecast

We’ll continue to track this potential and it will be better clarified, especially as we head into Sunday night and Monday.

Keep an eye on Tuesday night through Wednesday and parts of Thursday, note the 'First Alert' icon. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

