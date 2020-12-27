Traveling for the holidays from Chicago Rockford International Airport

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Even though health experts warned people to avoid traveling this holiday season to stop the spread of COVID-19, many still hopped on a flight to be with those most important to them.

At the Chicago Rockford International Airport, three flights arrived Saturday from Florida and one from Las Vegas. Brooke Wahlquist came home to visit her family the day after Christmas to hopefully beat the rush. Her family did quarantine before the trip. At the same time, Alan Zeitlin is a Rockford resident who spent the holidays in Las Vegas and arrived home Saturday morning.

Wahlquist says, “We knew we couldn’t see all of our family this Christmas because we wanted to stay safe and stay home for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. So we thought maybe we could safety travel, or be a little bit safer traveling after Christmas,”

Zeitlin says, “It was really good running, definitely no problem on the way out there or back. I haven’t traveled out there since last March because I’ve been busy working and stuff but it was good I am happy with the way it went.”

It is advised that if you did fly over Christmas, officials say you should quarantine at your home for 14 days.

