No device found in 2nd truck parked in Tennessee; driver charged

A police officer blocks a street as the investigation continues into an explosion Saturday,...
A police officer blocks a street as the investigation continues into an explosion Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. An explosion that shook the largely deserted streets of downtown Nashville early Christmas morning shattered windows, damaged buildings, and wounded three people. Authorities said they believed the blast was intentional.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
NASHVILLE (AP) — A sheriff’s office in Tennessee says the driver of a box truck that was heard playing audio at a convenience store outside of Nashville has been booked into jail on felony charges.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office says members of a church and customers at the nearby market where the white box truck was spotted Sunday morning heard the driver playing audio “similar to what was heard” before a recreational vehicle exploded in downtown Nashville on Christmas Day.

Sgt. Steve Craig says deputies were called to investigate reports of the truck driver playing audio “loudly” outside the market, and later learned that the man was also accused of similar actions outside a church during a service.

The sheriff’s office said in a statement that 33-year-old driver James Turgeon has been detained and charged with two counts of felony filing a false report and one count of tampering with evidence. Officials say Turgeon received the evidence tampering charge because he “damaged the speaker system wiring intentionally.”

Turgeon is being held on $500,000 bond, authorities said.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol has said a robot was sent to investigate the truck and no device was found. Law enforcement officials shut down a section of highway in Wilson County, just east of Nashville, as the robot investigated.

Sheriff’s officials did not specify what the box truck was playing. Before the RV blew up, it blared a recorded warning calling for people to evacuate, and then the 1964 song “Downtown” by Petula Clark.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says specialists worked with the state highway patrol at the scene. The FBI and other local agencies also assisted.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

