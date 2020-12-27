Advertisement

Mother who gave birth while intubated with COVID-19 welcomes baby home

By KMOV Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 5:14 AM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV) - A Missouri mother happily celebrated Christmas at home with her newborn, who had to be delivered prematurely while the mother was on a ventilator due to COVID-19.

Monique Jones considers the birth of her second daughter, Zamyrah, a miracle. Doctors made the difficult decision to deliver the baby girl at just 29 weeks, while her mother, who had tested positive for COVID-19 in early September, was on a ventilator.

“I don’t want her away from me. I feel like she was away from me for too long,” Jones said.

Monique Jones survived after COVID-19 put her on a ventilator in September. Her baby daughter,...
Monique Jones survived after COVID-19 put her on a ventilator in September. Her baby daughter, Zamyrah, had to be delivered early while her mother was intubated.(Source: KMOV via CNN)

Despite her brush with death, Jones recovered and was able to return home.

Baby Zamyrah spent two months in the neonatal intensive care unit at St. Louis Children’s Hospital and was declared strong enough to go home just before Christmas.

“It’s a beautiful thing to have her here because I didn’t know what was going to happen. I mean, who gonna know if they gonna live or die? Who’s gonna know that?” Jones said.

Jones was thrilled to have her family together under one roof for the holiday, thankful for the one thing she says got her through the entire ordeal.

“I feel like I was fighting, not for me but for them,” she said. “Family always meant a lot, and for me to have one of my own, it feels good to have the support that I need.”

Jones says Zamyrah continues to grow daily, weighing more than 5 pounds at 3 months old.

Copyright 2020 KMOV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

37-year-old Duke Webb, of Florida is charged with murder and attempted murder after a shooting...
37-year-old active military member charged with shooting at Don Carter Lanes
Rockford Police are on the scene of an active shooting investigation near Don Carter Lanes on...
3 killed, at least 3 injured in shooting at Don Carter Lanes
37-year-old Duke Webb, of Florida is charged with murder and attempted murder after a shooting...
Army issues statement about fatal shooting suspect in Rockford
Don Carter Lanes owner shares statement
Don Carter Lanes owner issues statement on mass shooting
The Boone County Sheriff's Office said goodbye to Loki, a K9 that was killed early Sunday...
Boone County K9 killed by drunk driver early Sunday

Latest News

Sisters Ashley Carruth and Brittany Schille gave birth to two healthy baby boys just 90 minutes...
Sisters give birth 90 minutes apart after weathering pandemic pregnancies
The sisters relied on each other when their dad died from cancer in 2016, and they did it...
'A ray of hope': Minn. sisters give birth 90 minutes apart
Twins Abigail and Micaela Miroshnik were born connected at the head in late 2019, a condition...
‘The best present’: Conjoined twins successfully separated celebrate Christmas at home
The 11-month-olds had been recovering at a California hospital since they were separated in a...
Formerly conjoined twins head home months after 24-hour separation surgery
A police officer blocks a street as the investigation continues into an explosion Saturday,...
No device found in 2nd truck parked in Tennessee; driver charged