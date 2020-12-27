Advertisement

James Robinson ruled out ahead of Jaguars’ game against the Bears

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (30) runs the ball during the second half of...
Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (30) runs the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)(Terrance Williams | AP)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 7:47 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WIFR) - James Robinson will have to wait to get his shot against the Bears, as the Jaguars officially ruled him out less than 24 hours before their home game against Chicago.

Robinson injured his ankle early in the fourth quarter during Jacksonville’s Week 15 loss to the Baltimore Ravens and did not return.

The Rockford native will miss his first game of his record-breaking rookie campaign. Robinson has shown off the same durability he displayed in high school and college, showing up on the Jaguars injury report a handful of times this season.

Robinson has been the team’s biggest bright spot during its 13-game losing streak. He is 35 yards shy of breaking the NFL rushing record by an undrafted rookie. The Lutheran grad is also closing in on the franchise rookie rushing record (1,223) set by Fred Taylor in 1998. Robinson will need to rush for 155 yards against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17 to break that record.

Robinson ranks third in the league in rushing with 1,070 yards. He is fourth in total yards from scrimmage with 1,414.

Jacksonville (1-13) hosts the Bears (7-7) at TIAA Bank Stadium on Sunday. Kick-off is set for noon on WIFR.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

37-year-old Duke Webb, of Florida is charged with murder and attempted murder after a shooting...
37-year-old active military member charged with shooting at Don Carter Lanes
Rockford Police are on the scene of an active shooting investigation near Don Carter Lanes on...
3 killed, at least 3 injured in shooting at Don Carter Lanes
37-year-old Duke Webb, of Florida is charged with murder and attempted murder after a shooting...
Army issues statement about fatal shooting suspect in Rockford
Don Carter Lanes owner shares statement
Don Carter Lanes owner issues statement on mass shooting
The Boone County Sheriff's Office said goodbye to Loki, a K9 that was killed early Sunday...
Boone County K9 killed by drunk driver early Sunday

Latest News

Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams catches a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL...
Adams shines in snow as Packers trounce Titans 40-14
Golden State Warriors guard Damion Lee (1) celebrates with Stephen Curry as Chicago Bulls guard...
Lee’s late 3 lifts Warriors over winless Bulls 129-128
Giannis Antetokounmpo, center, of the Milwaukee Bucks passes the ball against Reggie Bullock,...
Knicks rout Bucks 130-110 for first victory under Thibodeau
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) is stopped by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive...
Bears close in on NFC playoffs, Jags lock up top draft pick
Illinois offensive lineman Vederian Lowe (79) in action during the first half of an NCAA...
Auburn grad Vederian Lowe returning to Illinois for fifth season