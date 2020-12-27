James Robinson ruled out ahead of Jaguars’ game against the Bears

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WIFR) - James Robinson will have to wait to get his shot against the Bears, as the Jaguars officially ruled him out less than 24 hours before their home game against Chicago.

Robinson injured his ankle early in the fourth quarter during Jacksonville’s Week 15 loss to the Baltimore Ravens and did not return.

Transactions and updates for tomorrow’s game against the Bears:



RB James Robinson has been downgraded to OUT with an ankle injury.@farahandfarah | #CHIvsJAX pic.twitter.com/wHoikoVFPi — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) December 26, 2020

The Rockford native will miss his first game of his record-breaking rookie campaign. Robinson has shown off the same durability he displayed in high school and college, showing up on the Jaguars injury report a handful of times this season.

Robinson has been the team’s biggest bright spot during its 13-game losing streak. He is 35 yards shy of breaking the NFL rushing record by an undrafted rookie. The Lutheran grad is also closing in on the franchise rookie rushing record (1,223) set by Fred Taylor in 1998. Robinson will need to rush for 155 yards against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17 to break that record.

Robinson ranks third in the league in rushing with 1,070 yards. He is fourth in total yards from scrimmage with 1,414.

Jacksonville (1-13) hosts the Bears (7-7) at TIAA Bank Stadium on Sunday. Kick-off is set for noon on WIFR.

