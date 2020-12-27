Advertisement

Don Carter Lanes owner issues statement on mass shooting

Don Carter Lanes owner shares statement
Don Carter Lanes owner shares statement(wifr)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “The Don Carter Lanes family and the entire bowling community is in shock by this act of pure evil. Our collective prayers go out to the families of the victims. God please help them all. So sad for one sick person to cause so many misery. We are grateful for the fast and professional actions of the law enforcement agencies that prevented further loss of life by apprehending the shooter so quickly,” said Brad Sommer, Don Carter Lanes proprietor.

