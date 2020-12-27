Advertisement

Boone County K9 killed by drunk driver early Sunday

The Boone County Sheriff's Office said goodbye to Loki, a K9 that was killed early Sunday...
The Boone County Sheriff's Office said goodbye to Loki, a K9 that was killed early Sunday morning by a drunk driver on I-90.(Boone County Sheriff's Office)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A Boone County Sheriff’s K9 officer was killed early Sunday morning when the squad car was struck by a drunk driver on Interstate 90 near Irene Road.

53-year-old Vincent Millare from Crystal Lake is citied for multiple counts including driving under the influence.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Boone County Deputy Robert Rosenkranz and K9 Loki were conducting a traffic stop on the right shoulder of Interstate 90 near Irene Road when Millare struck the rear of the Deputy’s squad car.

Posted by Boone County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, December 27, 2020

Deputy Rosenkranz was out of the vehicle and only received minor injuries from flying debris. However, K9 Loki was in the vehicle at the time of the accident and was transported to an Emergency Vet Clinic in Rockford where K9 Loki later passed away.

50-year-old Patricia Wheeler the driver of the car Deputy Rosenkranz pulled over was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries, the passenger in the car was no injured.

Millare was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Illinois State Police District 15 is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

37-year-old Duke Webb, of Florida is charged with murder and attempted murder after a shooting...
37-year-old active military member charged with shooting at Don Carter Lanes
Rockford Police are on the scene of an active shooting investigation near Don Carter Lanes on...
3 killed, at least 3 injured in shooting at Don Carter Lanes
37-year-old Duke Webb, of Florida is charged with murder and attempted murder after a shooting...
Army issues statement about fatal shooting suspect in Rockford
Don Carter Lanes owner shares statement
Don Carter Lanes owner issues statement on mass shooting

Latest News

A wintry mix of snow, freezing rain, sleet, and rain remains likely to occur late Tuesday into...
Mark's Sunday Forecast -- 12/27/2020
Crime scene on a rainy night with selective focus / high contrast image
Friends of victims in Saturday’s Don Carter Lanes shooting react
37-year-old Duke Webb, of Florida is charged with murder and attempted murder after a shooting...
Who is Duke Webb?
After Saturday nights shooting the city of Rockford sets a grim record for the number of...
Deadlist year in Rockford’s history
Miracle mile
Rockford Miracle Mile to provide financial relief to victims in Don Carter Lanes shooting