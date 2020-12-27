Army issues statement about fatal shooting suspect in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The commander of the U.S. Army’s 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) releases a statement regarding the mass shooting Saturday night at Don Carter Lanes and Shooters bar saying it will provide full assistance to the Rockford Police Department.

The suspect, Army Sgt. 1st Class Duke Webb, 37, who is a member of the 7th Special Forces Group, is charged in the case. He joined the army in 2008 and is on leave.

“We are shocked and saddened to learn about this tragic event and our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those killed and wounded,” said Col. John W. Sannes.

The news release indicated Webb is a special forces assistant operations and intelligence sergeant assigned to 3rd Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne), located at Camp Bull Simons, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida.

