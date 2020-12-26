Man faces charges for Forest City Tennis Club fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Jacob Lee Wilson faces charges of criminal damage to property and trespass after a Christmas night fire.

On Friday at about 10:45 p.m. Rockford Fire responds to the 200 block of South Lyford Road for a vacant structure fire. The building was previously known as the Forest City Tennis Club which closed last year to make room for the Hard Rock Casino. When crews arrived they were met with heavy fire coming from the front entrance. It took the departments nearly 7 hours to put out the blaze. The fire department estimates $500,000 dollars in damage.

Wilson is in custody at the Winnebago County Jail.

