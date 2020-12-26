Gradual warming trend this weekend while monitoring potent winter storm next week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Friday marked the coldest Christmas Day for Rockford in three years with a high of 24 degrees. While this is still below normal, this is already an improvement from what Christmas Eve brought us. Improvements start this weekend throughout the region as we look and monitor our chances for a winter storm next week.

We had a big drop in temperatures, highs only in the 20s for both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. This essentially ended a very mild streak December 2020 has given us. Luckily as we go through the weekend, it will come with improvements in the temperature department each day. Saturday looks good with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-to-upper 30s. This will come on the heels of one last chilly Friday night and Saturday morning with wind chills in the single digits and teens in most spots.

The warming trend will continue on Sunday, as above normal temperatures in the 40s return to the forecast. Sunday for the most part will be dry and overcast but a weak system and cold front will move through the region Sunday evening. It will bring a chance for light rain/snow along the cold front for Sunday night with the precipitation ending early. Following a seasonably chilly but sunny day Monday, we turn our attention to the next winter storm for the Midwest.

The 23 First Alert Weather Team has labeled the period of Tuesday night through Wednesday as a ‘First Alert.’ This is labeled as we will be monitoring that time frame consistently and for you to check back for updates often and to prepare.

Whenever we are forecasting a winter storm, its methodology takes time. We are 4-5 days out from the storms arrival with still several things that are up in the air. The storm is looking likely for Tuesday night and Wednesday with precipitation in some way starting later Tuesday. But each of our computer forecast models still have several differences and uncertainties, which will be fine-tuned in the days ahead.

One thing that’s the most certain right now is the precipitation starting later Tuesday through Wednesday. It’s still too early to talk about specific precipitation amounts of type because each model shows differences. Some show mostly snow, some more rain and others with ice in the mix. The storm track and strength still has yet to be determined and that will give us a clearer picture as to what will fall with this storm.

Continue to monitor the forecast in the days ahead and we fine-tune the forecast in the days ahead.

