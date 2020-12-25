Local ministry group provides free bikes to kids in the community this Christmas

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -As we approach Christmas Day, the No Boundaries Global Ministry in Rockford wanted to help make sure kids in the community have a gift this holiday season.

“Pastor Tim’s vision is to give back to the community by teaching them what God taught us by giving his only son by love through gifting,” said No Boundaries Global Ministry Minister Tea Williams.

The event let area kids pick out a bike for free.

“We’re looking for children in need,” said Williams. “Someone that wouldn’t have a Christmas otherwise or would not be able to afford a bike.”

Local families say an event like this couldn’t have come at a better time.

“I’m always giving, so this is a blessing for me for him to get a bike and he’s wanted one and I really haven’t had the time to go get one so this has been a true blessing,” said Rockford mom Viviaan Lott.

Williams says she appreciates the community’s support in helping make this event a success.

“We want to thank all the people who donated, who paid for these children to have a nice Christmas and we really appreciate it,” said Williams.

