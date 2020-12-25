Delivery rates up at area hospital, doctors speculate potential pandemic baby boom

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “It’s not surprising that they’re expecting more of a boom,” said expecting mother, Chelsey Heckman.

After deciding not to have any more children, Chelsey Heckman was surprised to learn she was pregnant 6 months ago, when people were slowly starting to return back to work. With so much uncertainty about the future in the wake of the pandemic, Heckman felt uneasy about welcoming a newborn into the world.

“I don’t really know a lot of people who are excited about getting pregnant during this time. I know I personally wasn’t, because of so much of the unknown,” Heckman said.

Research by the Brookings Institute predicts 2020 will result in about half a million fewer births in the United States, but the rising trend in pregnancies and baby deliveries throughout the month of December at Freeport Memorial Hospital suggest otherwise.

“Right now our numbers are actually higher than they were in the past, based on that bump,” said OB/GYN Department Director, Keith Martin.

OB/GYN Department Director, Keith Martin, said with more people at home, the fear of the pandemic invites families to take action on expanding their bloodline.

“There is a crisis at hand. Families tend to come together. Conversations about family become priority,” said Martin.

Heckman sympathizes with other expecting mothers, and said to continue making health the priority.

“Pregnant moms out there, continue doing what you’re doing. Washing hands, social distance, wearing your mask,” said Heckman.

