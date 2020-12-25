Advertisement

Court affirms ruling dismissing Trump challenge in Wisconsin

(AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
(AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)(Evan Vucci | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal appeals court has refused to overturn a decision dismissing President Donald Trump’s lawsuit seeking to declare him the winner in swing state Wisconsin.

Democrat Joe Biden defeated Trump by 0.6 points in the state. But the lawsuit asked U.S. District Judge Brett Ludwig to order the Republican-controlled Legislature to name Trump the winner.

Ludwig, a Trump appointee, refused in a ruling earlier this month, saying Trump’s arguments “fail as a matter of law and fact.”

A three-judge panel from 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed Ludwig on Thursday afternoon, that the state lawfully chose its Electoral College delegates and Trump should have challenged the state’s election laws before the election was held.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Cooper, 31, Rockford
Rockford 1st degree murder suspect at large
Thousands of Illinois families suffering financially during the pandemic have been safe from...
Gov. Pritzker’s eviction moratorium impacts Rockford renters and landlords
MRS. FISHERS CHIPS FOR THE HOLIDAYS
Crowds lined up for a taste of Ms. Fisher’s Chips
Body identified
Weekend Rockford murder victims identified
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
Wisconsin back on Winnebago Co. travel advisory list

Latest News

As we approach Christmas Day, the No Boundaries Global Ministry in Rockford wanted to help make...
Local ministry group provides free bikes to kids in the community this Christmas
Marcus Theatres reopen in Dane Co. as patrons hope to catch a flick during the holiday
Marcus Theatres reopen in Dane Co. as patrons hope to catch a flick during the holiday
Doctors speculate potential baby boom
Delivery rates up at area hospital, doctors speculate potential pandemic baby boom
Doctors speculate potential baby boom
Doctors explore possibilities of potential baby boom
Doctors speculate potential baby boom
Doctors speculate potential baby boom