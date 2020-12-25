Chill to ease in coming days as attention turns to potentially significant Midwest storm next week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - What a difference a day makes! Just one day removed from a record-breaking 62° high temperature in Rockford, most of Christmas Eve’s been spent with temperatures in the teens along with sub-zero wind chills. The coldest temperatures of this brief cold snap are still ahead overnight into early Christmas Day, though sunshine’s return Friday should offer at least a modest temperature recovery. A further surge in temperatures is to ensue Saturday amid strengthening southwesterly winds and another day of sun.

While a cold front may initiate a few very light sprinkles or flurries Sunday, a system more worthy of our attention appears to be coming into view in the Tuesday/Wednesday timeframe.

We're monitoring the potential for a significant winter storm that may affect much of the Midwest next week. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

For more than a day now, computer models have been consistent in spinning up a rather dynamic storm system in the nation’s midsection early next week.

While plenty of finer details need to be worked out, there's growing evidence that an impressive storm system is likely to impact the Midwest in the middle portion of next week. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It’s important to note that at this distance in time, details are far from ironed out. But, the early read in terms of this system’s potential impact in the Stateline is that all modes of precipitation may be potentially in play Tuesday night into Wednesday.

The early read on the storm is that it has the potential of bringing us snow, freezing rain, and rain throughout its lifespan. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Most current projections would favor snow developing in the Stateline Tuesday night, before a shift to freezing rain and then eventually rain Wednesday. While accumulating snow would indeed be a possibility if current projections hold, snows of more substance would likely be found farther to our north and west. It must be again noted that this is not set in stone, rather just an early read. It’d be a fool’s errand to speculate on exact precipitation amounts at this early stage in the game. Refinements to the forecast can and very often do occur.

With still 5-6 days between now and the storm's arrival, it's too early to speculate on individual details such as rain, snow, or ice accumulations, as much can still change between now and then. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

That said, the track the storm system takes is to be critical in determining the type and amount of precipitation any given area is to see. Subtle adjustments in the track could have major impacts on what kind of precipitation falls here. That’s why it’s to be monitored closely in the coming days, and that we will!

The track the system ultimately takes will go a long way in determining how much precipitation and what kind of precipitation we see. Close monitoring is needed and that we will! (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

For now, we’ve placed a First Alert for the potential of impactful weather here Tuesday night and Wednesday. Updates to the evolving situation will be frequently found in this space in the days ahead!

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.