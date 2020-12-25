Chill to ease in coming days as attention turns to potentially significant Midwest storm next week
Exact impacts on Stateline unclear at the moment, more clarity to come in days ahead
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - What a difference a day makes! Just one day removed from a record-breaking 62° high temperature in Rockford, most of Christmas Eve’s been spent with temperatures in the teens along with sub-zero wind chills. The coldest temperatures of this brief cold snap are still ahead overnight into early Christmas Day, though sunshine’s return Friday should offer at least a modest temperature recovery. A further surge in temperatures is to ensue Saturday amid strengthening southwesterly winds and another day of sun.
While a cold front may initiate a few very light sprinkles or flurries Sunday, a system more worthy of our attention appears to be coming into view in the Tuesday/Wednesday timeframe.
For more than a day now, computer models have been consistent in spinning up a rather dynamic storm system in the nation’s midsection early next week.
It’s important to note that at this distance in time, details are far from ironed out. But, the early read in terms of this system’s potential impact in the Stateline is that all modes of precipitation may be potentially in play Tuesday night into Wednesday.
Most current projections would favor snow developing in the Stateline Tuesday night, before a shift to freezing rain and then eventually rain Wednesday. While accumulating snow would indeed be a possibility if current projections hold, snows of more substance would likely be found farther to our north and west. It must be again noted that this is not set in stone, rather just an early read. It’d be a fool’s errand to speculate on exact precipitation amounts at this early stage in the game. Refinements to the forecast can and very often do occur.
That said, the track the storm system takes is to be critical in determining the type and amount of precipitation any given area is to see. Subtle adjustments in the track could have major impacts on what kind of precipitation falls here. That’s why it’s to be monitored closely in the coming days, and that we will!
For now, we’ve placed a First Alert for the potential of impactful weather here Tuesday night and Wednesday. Updates to the evolving situation will be frequently found in this space in the days ahead!
Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.