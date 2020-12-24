WCHD: Infection and hospitalization rates on the decline, more than 5,000 county health care workers vaccinated

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara and Winnebago County Public Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell are optimistic we are nearing the end of the pandemic saying infection and hospitalization rates are on the decline.

“We may finally see that light at the end of the tunnel that we’ve been talking about, but yet it’s still quite a ways away,” said McNamara.

Martell says since November 12 the county’s seven day rolling positivity rate dropped nearly ten percent, and says things are looking up.

“We now have the social mitigations, expanded testing, contact tracing, expansion of treatment and vaccinations, so we have things to be hopeful for as we start the new year,” said Martell.

Martell says 5,146 county health care workers have received their first dose of the vaccine, and she expects to get shipments weekly. She also says more than 100,000 healthcare workers have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine adding Illinois leads the country in doses administered to its healthcare workers.

Martell says the University of Illinois College of Medicine testing site will move to the former Kmart parking lot on Sandy Hollow Road starting January 2nd to help expand testing.

Martell confirms 171 new cases and 7 additional deaths in the county.

