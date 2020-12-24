Unemployment rates up, jobs down in all metro areas statewide

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The number of nonfarm jobs decreased this year in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in November, according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Illinois Department of Employment Security.

The number of nonfarm jobs decreased in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas. Total nonfarm jobs were down in Rockford 8.1 percent, down 12,200 jobs. Three metro areas recorded a new record low number of nonfarm jobs for November (dating back to 1990) and one tied a record low.

Not seasonally adjusted data compares Nov. 2020 with Nov. 2019. The not seasonally adjusted Illinois rate was 6.5 percent in Nov. 2020. Nationally, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 6.4 percent in Nov. 2020.

The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for Rockford in November was 7.1 percent, last year in November was 5.3 percent, an increase of 1.8 percent.

The last time the November rate was equal to or higher was in 2018 when it was 9.0 percent. Total nonfarm employment decreased 12,200 compared to November 2019. Manufacturing (-3,500), Professional-Business Services (-2,200), Educational-Health Services (-1,900), Leisure-Hospitality (-1,500), and Government (-1,100) sectors recorded the largest employment the declines this year.

In Ogle County, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 5.2 percent in November 2020 from 4.2 percent in November 2019. The last time the November rate was equal to or higher was in 2018 when it was 5.4 percent.

Total nonfarm employment decreased by 825 jobs over the year. The Manufacturing (-300), Leisure-Hospitality (-200), Financial Activities (-100), Educational-Health Services (-75), and Government (-75) sectors recorded the largest employment declines compared to one year ago. Construction added 75 jobs from a year ago.

In Stephenson County, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 5.1 percent in Nov. 2020 from 3.9 percent in Nov. 2019. The last time the November rate was equal to or higher was in 2016 when it was 5.3 percent.

Total nonfarm employment decreased 400 over the year. The Leisure-Hospitality (-275), Manufacturing (-125), Other Services (-75) and Trade-Transportation- Utilities (-75) sectors recorded the largest employment declines compared to one year ago. Construction (+100) and Professional-Business Services (+50) had payroll gains from a year ago.

“IDES and the Pritzker administration are committed to serving the needs of workers, claimants, and families impacted by the continued pandemic,” Deputy Governor Dan Hynes said. “With the passing of the new federal COVID-19 relief legislation, IDES will work as quickly as possible to implement the extensions and creation of unemployment programs included in the new stimulus if and when it is signed. The Department remains dedicated to serving claimants who desperately need the services of IDES, particularly during this difficult holiday season.”

The unemployment rate increased this year in all metro areas. The official, BLS approved sub-state unemployment rate and nonfarm jobs series begins in 1990. Data reported prior to 1990 are not directly comparable due to updates in methodology.

