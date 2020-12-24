Salvation Army gets second gold coin in red kettle

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Salvation Army bell ringers discovered gold in a red kettle in Rockford during the final days of the annual fundraising campaign.

A 1000 Shilling Austrian gold coin was dropped in a kettle outside Schnucks at 6410 E. State St. on Tuesday, Dec. 22. The coin, worth about $750, will help fund local programs and services, according to the Salvation Army.

This is the second gold item donated in the red kettles in Winnebago County this season. An anonymous donor also dropped a 10-ouce silver bar in a kettle last month.

“This donor, and each person who has contributed to the Red Kettles, is making a difference in the lives of our neighbors in need,” Major Mark Martsolf, Winnebago County Coordinator for The Salvation Army said. “We know the need has been unparalleled in 2020, and we expect it to continue well into 2021.”

The donation is greatly appreciated as The Salvation Army Winnebago County has seen as a fivefold increase in need this year. Donations to the red kettles will fund programs and services all year long, including food pantries and emergency financial assistance.

Despite the public’s generosity, kettle donations in Winnebago County have fallen approximately fourteen percent this year. The Christmas campaign is integral to the mission of The Salvation Army. Seventy percent of the division’s donations are received during the Christmas season, according to the Salvation Army.

However, donors still have time to help. While the Red Kettles will only be out through Christmas Eve, The Salvation Army’s Christmas Campaign runs through January 31, 2020. Donations can be made online here or by sending a check to: The Salvation Army Winnebago County, P.O. Box 4159 Rockford, Illinois 61110.

