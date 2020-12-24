Rockford Rescue Mission to give Christmas meals to families in need

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The pandemic has hit everyone especially hard as many families struggle to make ends meet. That’s why one Rockford organization is making sure no one goes hungry during the holidays.

Between 11a.m. and 1p.m., the Rockford Rescue Mission will host a drive-thru or walk-thru free lunch pick-up. 500 families will be able to receive ham dinners with all the trimmings. Officials with the Rescue Mission say Christmas is a family holiday and for them the homeless and hurting in our community are their family as well.

