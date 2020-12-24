Advertisement

Rockford Rescue Mission to give Christmas meals to families in need

500 families will receive Christmas dinner
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 7:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The pandemic has hit everyone especially hard as many families struggle to make ends meet. That’s why one Rockford organization is making sure no one goes hungry during the holidays.

Between 11a.m. and 1p.m., the Rockford Rescue Mission will host a drive-thru or walk-thru free lunch pick-up. 500 families will be able to receive ham dinners with all the trimmings. Officials with the Rescue Mission say Christmas is a family holiday and for them the homeless and hurting in our community are their family as well.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Cooper, 31, Rockford
Rockford 1st degree murder suspect at large
Thousands of Illinois families suffering financially during the pandemic have been safe from...
Gov. Pritzker’s eviction moratorium impacts Rockford renters and landlords
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
Wisconsin back on Winnebago Co. travel advisory list
Sarah Lewis, 34, was due to have her fourth child on Christmas before police say she was...
Husband kills pregnant wife days before her due date in NC murder-suicide
In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White...
Trump threatens COVID relief, stimulus checks; Pelosi urges ‘sign the bill’

Latest News

MRS. FISHERS CHIPS FOR THE HOLIDAYS
Crowds lined up for a taste of Ms. Fisher’s Chips
Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara and Winnebago County Public Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell...
WCHD: Infection and hospitalization rates on the decline, more than 5,000 county health care workers vaccinated
Big temperature drop looms
Mark's Wednesday Forecast -- 12/23/2020
Unemployment Rates
Unemployment rates up, jobs down in all metro areas statewide