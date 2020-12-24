Advertisement

NORAD’s Santa Tracker follows St. Nick’s trek around globe

NORAD's Santa Tracker annually shows where St. Nick is in his travels. The website also has...
NORAD's Santa Tracker annually shows where St. Nick is in his travels. The website also has games, music and other holiday fun.(NORAD)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 7:45 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The North American Aerospace Defense Command is tracking Santa Claus’ trip around the globe to deliver Christmas gifts to children.

The Santa Tracker annually shows where St. Nick is in his travels. The website also has games, music and other holiday fun.

Trackers can also call NORAD to check the whereabouts of Santa and his reindeer at 877-HI-NORAD.

The tradition started 65 years ago in 1955 when the U.S. Continental Air Defense Command operations center started receiving calls from kids asking for Santa.

A newspaper ad had listed the wrong number for the North Pole.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Cooper, 31, Rockford
Rockford 1st degree murder suspect at large
Thousands of Illinois families suffering financially during the pandemic have been safe from...
Gov. Pritzker’s eviction moratorium impacts Rockford renters and landlords
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
Wisconsin back on Winnebago Co. travel advisory list
Sarah Lewis, 34, was due to have her fourth child on Christmas before police say she was...
Husband kills pregnant wife days before her due date in NC murder-suicide
In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White...
Trump threatens COVID relief, stimulus checks; Pelosi urges ‘sign the bill’

Latest News

In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Republicans block $2,000 virus stimulus checks despite Trump demand
A four-year-old girl is reunited with her mother after she and her grandparents were rescued in...
Child, grandparents stranded in national forest rescued
MRS. FISHERS CHIPS FOR THE HOLIDAYS
Crowds lined up for a taste of Ms. Fisher’s Chips
RRM CHRISTMAS LUNCH
Rockford Rescue Mission to give Christmas meals to families in need