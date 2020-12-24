Marcus Theatres reopen in Dane Co. as patrons hope to catch a flick during the holiday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After having to shutter doors during the pandemic, most Marcus Theatres are back open just in time for the traditionally busy holiday season. The Wisconsin-based chain has two locations in Dane Co.

The Marcus Palace Cinema in Sun Prairie opened its doors to the general public December 18 with plenty changes in place in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For many families at the movies Thursday, a new tradition was born.

“I didn’t know restaurant wise what would be open, we just thought this would be something fun, and I think we have the whole theater,” said Marshall resident Josalyn Longley, who attended a showing of “Elf” with her family Christmas Eve morning.

General Manager Tom Reichelt said the holiday season is traditionally booming for theaters, but it is limited this year due to restrictions. Under current the current Dane Co. Public health order, each auditorium can only have ten people at a time.

“Christmas Day is probably one of our top two or three days of the year,” he said.

From requiring masks, to enhanced cleaning and sanitizing, Reichelt said keeping people safe is a top priority.

“We are open right now. That is the most important thing, and our business is to create memories and to create experiences,” he said.

Reichelt said, while the movie industry is changing and it has not been easy, they are pushing forward. He said the hope is entertainment is part of the road to recovery.

“I am very confident that we will make it. We are excited to see what the future holds. You know, with the vaccines that are actively being administered right now the next few months, I think are going to be up and down, but we see the light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

Reichelt said they will be open seven days a week until January 3, when they will re-evaluate hours. He said he recommends buying tickets ahead online if people want a spot.

