Advertisement

Illinois’ minimum wage set to increase to $11 in 2021

(WABI)
By Elaine Rojas-Castillo
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - “What this does is it allows local control for the state minimum wage so that our economy essentially opens up a little bit more and puts money into those workers that are working hourly jobs,” said Jason Keller.

The state’s minimum wage takes another tick upward on January 1, hitting $11 for hourly workers, $6.60 for those who also earn tips and youth workers bump up to $8.50.

Illinois Department of Labor Assistant Director Jason Keller says there’s a reason for the move.

“The thought behind that is that when you put money in those workers hands is that they will go out and spend it and it will distribute around the economy and raise everyone’s economic level up, including businesses,” said Keller.

This marks the third jump in a year after Governor J.B. Pritzker signed the legislation in 2019.

The concern for industry leaders, however, is that the 33 percent increase comes during the coronavirus pandemic.

“That is a significant increase under the best of circumstances, but to do it in the middle of a pandemic when they have been closed for part of the year, and are currently operating at very limited capacities, or, for example, restaurants, taverns, entertainment facilities are closed outright; that makes it extraordinarily difficult,” said Illinois Retail Merchants Association’s Rob Karr.

Karr says the retail federation asked the governor to consider other alternatives to the rate increase, but was denied.

“We asked them to suspend the increases, until we were outside of the pandemic, until the pandemic was done, and the economy could return to normal. We didn’t stay repeal it, we said suspend it. And that was simply rejected. So, for all the talk of wanting to help businesses recover; this was a simple thing to do and it was rejected,” said Karr.

While the state grapples with the economic fallout, Keller says the goal is to give every worker the chance to provide for their family.

“We want to have a thriving economy; we want to have thriving workers as well. And we believe this is the way to do it, to make sure that people are spending money throughout our economy in the state,” said Keller.

For more information on assistance for small businesses, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Cooper, 31, Rockford
Rockford 1st degree murder suspect at large
Thousands of Illinois families suffering financially during the pandemic have been safe from...
Gov. Pritzker’s eviction moratorium impacts Rockford renters and landlords
Body identified
Weekend Rockford murder victims identified
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
Wisconsin back on Winnebago Co. travel advisory list
Sarah Lewis, 34, was due to have her fourth child on Christmas before police say she was...
Husband kills pregnant wife days before her due date in NC murder-suicide

Latest News

Jacquelyn Hunt received a free minivan on Christmas Eve 2020 and immediately used it to deliver...
Madison woman given free minivan, immediately uses it to help others
While many people have a good idea of what Christmas gifts are under the tree for them, one...
Family moves to Rockford just in time for Christmas
WIFR
Fire displaces Rockford resident, $35K loss
The COVID-19, or SARS-CoV-2 virus render
IDPH: 7,037 new COVID-19 cases, 96 more deaths