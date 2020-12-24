Advertisement

Holiday shopping behaviors changed in the face of COVID-19, survey says

Christmas Gift Bags
Christmas Gift Bags(KALB)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Travis Credit Union surveyed Americans to find out how the pandemic impacted their budgets and shopping habits in 2020.

Americans, on average plan spent $374 on holiday gifts for their friends and loved ones this year. The survey highlighted that 54 percent of people lowered their holiday budgets by 38 percent and 95 percent of those surveyed shopped mostly or entirely online. The participants say the top reasons to avoiding in-store shopping were COVID-19 related health concerns and fear of crowds.

One in three say their budget hasn’t changed, and 14 percent are actually planning to increase their budget by an average of 42 percent. Of those who will be spending more than usual, 52 percent say they’re doing so in order to make this year’s holidays feel a little more special.

Of those who plan to shop mostly or entirely in-store, two in five said they’ll do so because they enjoy the in-store festivities and experience while 20 percent said they want to support brick-and-mortar businesses. Despite their enthusiasm and excitement, just 1 in 10 say they have no concerns when it comes to COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Cooper, 31, Rockford
Rockford 1st degree murder suspect at large
Thousands of Illinois families suffering financially during the pandemic have been safe from...
Gov. Pritzker’s eviction moratorium impacts Rockford renters and landlords
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
Wisconsin back on Winnebago Co. travel advisory list
Body identified
Weekend Rockford murder victims identified
Sarah Lewis, 34, was due to have her fourth child on Christmas before police say she was...
Husband kills pregnant wife days before her due date in NC murder-suicide

Latest News

The Salvation Army Winnebago County
Salvation Army gets second gold coin in red kettle
WIFR
39 train cars derail in Lee Co., no injuries
New site will be on Sandy Hollow Road
COVID Testing site to move location
MRS. FISHERS CHIPS FOR THE HOLIDAYS
Crowds lined up for a taste of Ms. Fisher’s Chips