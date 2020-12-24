Holiday shopping behaviors changed in the face of COVID-19, survey says

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Travis Credit Union surveyed Americans to find out how the pandemic impacted their budgets and shopping habits in 2020.

Americans, on average plan spent $374 on holiday gifts for their friends and loved ones this year. The survey highlighted that 54 percent of people lowered their holiday budgets by 38 percent and 95 percent of those surveyed shopped mostly or entirely online. The participants say the top reasons to avoiding in-store shopping were COVID-19 related health concerns and fear of crowds.

One in three say their budget hasn’t changed, and 14 percent are actually planning to increase their budget by an average of 42 percent. Of those who will be spending more than usual, 52 percent say they’re doing so in order to make this year’s holidays feel a little more special.

Of those who plan to shop mostly or entirely in-store, two in five said they’ll do so because they enjoy the in-store festivities and experience while 20 percent said they want to support brick-and-mortar businesses. Despite their enthusiasm and excitement, just 1 in 10 say they have no concerns when it comes to COVID-19.

