Fire leaves Rockford resident displaced

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Fire Department was called to the intersection of Rockwell Street and Liberty Drive in Rockford on Thursday afternoon.

The fire was first reported by a witness at 12:45 p.m., fire crews arrived to heavy fire on the backside of the building. Crews began to fight the fire from the outside of the building first and then they went inside.

The fire department said they received a call saying there was a dog inside, but once firefighters entered the home, no dog was found.

There is one person that lives at the home, they are now displaced and working with the fire department for temporary housing.

A fire investigator is on the scene, the community is asked to avoid the area of Rockwell Street and Liberty Drive.

