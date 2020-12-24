Advertisement

Fire leaves Rockford resident displaced

Crews began to fight the fire from the outside of the building first and then they went inside.
WIFR
WIFR(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Fire Department was called to the intersection of Rockwell Street and Liberty Drive in Rockford on Thursday afternoon.

The fire was first reported by a witness at 12:45 p.m., fire crews arrived to heavy fire on the backside of the building. Crews began to fight the fire from the outside of the building first and then they went inside.

The fire department said they received a call saying there was a dog inside, but once firefighters entered the home, no dog was found.

There is one person that lives at the home, they are now displaced and working with the fire department for temporary housing.

A fire investigator is on the scene, the community is asked to avoid the area of Rockwell Street and Liberty Drive.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Cooper, 31, Rockford
Rockford 1st degree murder suspect at large
Thousands of Illinois families suffering financially during the pandemic have been safe from...
Gov. Pritzker’s eviction moratorium impacts Rockford renters and landlords
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
Wisconsin back on Winnebago Co. travel advisory list
Body identified
Weekend Rockford murder victims identified
Sarah Lewis, 34, was due to have her fourth child on Christmas before police say she was...
Husband kills pregnant wife days before her due date in NC murder-suicide

Latest News

The COVID-19, or SARS-CoV-2 virus render
IDPH: 7,037 new COVID-19 cases, 96 more deaths
The Salvation Army Winnebago County
Salvation Army gets second gold coin in red kettle
WIFR
39 train cars derail in Lee Co., no injuries
Christmas Gift Bags
Holiday shopping behaviors changed in the face of COVID-19, survey says