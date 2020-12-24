Family moves to Rockford just in time for Christmas

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While many people have a good idea of what Christmas gifts are under the tree for them, one local man’s gift won’t fit as he bought his family a brand new house.

“A new start and a new house,” said Mario Montaini, Rockford homeowner.

Montaini recently retired from his job as a firefighter and thought it was the perfect time to leave Schaumburg and start the next chapter of his life.

“What first enticed us was the prices. The prices of the houses are much more reasonable, much more for your money,” Montaini said.

Montaini says when he came across this house on Rockford’s east side, he knew it was a perfect choice.

“We wanted a big house, a big enough yard because we have dogs. and we wanted a nice quiet area and that’s what this is, it’s kinda like a wooded area,” Montaini said.

Montaini’s wife Dana says they originally were looking in Rockton and Roscoe.

“They were nice but we just decided to go with something modern,” Dana said.

Dana says her family couldn’t have found their new home without their Real Estate Agent Malcolm Payne.

“It was a short process but we really enjoyed working with Malcolm. He is very personable. and like Mario said he is very knowledgeable about the area even outside of Rockford,” Dana said.

“I sent them homes in Belvidere, Poplar Grove, Roscoe, Rockton and Rockford and we looked at a bunch of them,” Payne said.

Payne says for the Montaini’s they knew this house was for them the moment they saw it.

“It was kind like we know we really like this one, but let’s see a couple more and we came back to this one,” Montaini said.

Mario and Dana’s kids say they are excited to try the local restaurants and enjoy the nature that surrounds their home.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.