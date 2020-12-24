Advertisement

Crowds lined up for a taste of Ms. Fisher’s Chips

Demand for chips caused a wait time of nearly two hours.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 7:58 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Massive crowds were hungry yesterday, lining up at Mrs. Fisher’s to stock up on some salty goodness just before Christmas.

The chip company held its holiday hot bag chip sale where a pound of chips was just three dollars. Parts of main street were clogged as people lined up for close to two hours to get their chips hot out of the fryer. Some customers say they use this sale to stock up on the tasty chips but also to give back.

“I buy massive amounts of bags and pass them out to a few of the nursing homes I visit with my dogs for the staff, so I am getting about 18 bags today,” said Robert Marcom of Freeport.

