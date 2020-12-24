COLD For Christmas!

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We’re going to struggle to make the 20 degree mark this Christmas Eve with highs in the upper 10′s and sub-zero wind chills 0 to -10. Mostly cloudy today with flurries from time to time through tonight as we drop to 5 for the overnight low. Christmas day will start off frigid then warm to the low 20′s by afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. The weekend looks to remain dry and warm to the upper 30′s and low 40′s.

