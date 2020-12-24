39 train cars derail in Lee Co., no injuries

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Union-Pacific railroad called the Lee County Sheriff’s Office to report that one of their trains derailed on Thursday morning.

The derailment took place north of the intersection of Rock Island and Atkinson Road at 1:49 a.m., according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Union-Pacific initially reported that two cars had derailed, with no injuries, and they were coordinating a response. They did not request any assistance from the sheriff’s office.

Shortly before 5 a.m., Union-Pacific again contacted the sheriff’s office and reported that 29 train cars were now involved in the derailment. Additionally, there was spillage of diesel fuel, nut oil and sulfuric acid, which has been contained. The EPA was contacted. Union Pacific RR and contractors are on scene for clean up and removal of the train cars.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office did arrive to the scene, as did the Lee County Emergency Management Agency and the Dixon Rural Fire Department. The EMA Director and Dixon Rural Fire Chief have remained on the scene to monitor.

At approximately 10:30 a.m., Union Pacific RR updated the count of the derailment to 39 train cars. There is no evacuation required at this time and the Illinois EPA is now on scene.

