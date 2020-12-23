Advertisement

Wisconsin to offer free at-home COVID-19 tests

The tests will be available to all residents
(Mgn Online)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The state of Wisconsin plans to offer residents free at-home COVID-19 tests.

Gov. Tony Evers unveiled the initiative Tuesday, indicating the saliva collection kits will be available to everyone who lives in the state, regardless if they have symptoms.

Residents can order the collection kit online and have it shipped to their home.

“We… know that getting to a health care provider or a community testing site isn’t easy for everyone, and that’s why we are excited to offer this new option to make testing even more accessible for folks across our state,” Gov. Evers said in a statement.

Each kit comes with instructions on how to collect the saliva, including a video call with the test provider, and ship it to a lab for processing. The Dept. of Health Services compared the saliva test to the nasal swab version, which will tell if you have an active COVID-19 infection and can spread it to others.

“This is an important tool to provide easy access to COVID-19 testing,” DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said. “As we roll out the COVID-19 vaccine to more Wisconsinites, we need to continue testing, contact tracing, and public health measures such as wearing a mask and social distancing.”

The kits will be provided by Vault Medical Services as part of a new contract with the state. Evers’ statement did not say how much the state would pay for the tests or how much it plans to spend in all on the effort.

The agency has more information about COVID-19 testing on its website.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lien Correa-Rios
Rockford woman found murdered in Indiana, Poplar Grove man charged
2 men dead after separate murders in Rockford
Rockford Police investigate two weekend murders
The CDC issued new recommendations on getting a COVID-19 vaccine for people with a history of...
CDC issues new guidance on COVID-19 vaccine for people with allergies
Reports stated, hospital staff asked Ebel to put a face mask on, to which she stood in the face...
Woman charged with battery after coughing in health care worker’s face
Local restaurant owner said he’s moving south to re-launch his business
Restaurant owner has “had enough” of statewide restrictions, plans to leave Illinois

Latest News

Grant
Poplar Grove businesses to get $100K
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
Wisconsin back on Winnebago Co. travel advisory list
Area alcohol retailers see booming rate in sales
Area alcohol retailers see booming rate in sales
The Stateline's first experience of sub-zero wind chills appears all but certain in time for...
Mark's Tuesday Forecast -- 12/22/2020
Area alcohol retailers see booming rate in sales
Area alcohol retailers see booming rate in sales