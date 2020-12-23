Advertisement

Wisconsin back on Winnebago Co. travel advisory list

The travel guidance from the Winnebago County Health Department is in effect as of Dec. 22.
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Individuals traveling to and from Wisconsin or hosting visitors from Wisconsin should self-quarantine for 14 days upon return to Winnebago County.

The travel guidance from the Winnebago County Health Department is in effect as of Dec. 22. Alabama, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, North Carolina, South Carolina and West Virginia have also been added to the travel list.

More information on the county’s travel guidelines can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

