Wisconsin back on Winnebago Co. travel advisory list

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Individuals traveling to and from Wisconsin or hosting visitors from Wisconsin should self-quarantine for 14 days upon return to Winnebago County.

The travel guidance from the Winnebago County Health Department is in effect as of Dec. 22. Alabama, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, North Carolina, South Carolina and West Virginia have also been added to the travel list.

More information on the county’s travel guidelines can be found here.

