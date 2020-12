MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin National Guard shared sweet moments Tuesday nights of soldiers arriving home, just in time for the holidays.

According to a Facebook post, the 924th Engineer Detachment soldiers just returned from Kuwait after a deployment.

#HomefortheHolidays: In #November2020 we welcomed home #WisconsinNationalGuard Soldiers with the 924th Engineer... Posted by Wisconsin National Guard on Tuesday, December 22, 2020

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.