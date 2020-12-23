Advertisement

Winnebago County Animal Services gets $40K from PetSmart

With the help of this grant, the organization plans to fund veterinary services, including spay and neuter surgeries and vaccinations, and necessary supplies.
(WILX)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Animal Services has received a $40,000 grant from PetSmart Charities to help prepare more shelter pets in Winnebago County for adoption. 

With the help of this grant, the organization plans to fund veterinary services, including spay and neuter surgeries and vaccinations, and necessary supplies to prepare hundreds of cats and kittens for adoption at the PetSmart locations across Southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois with which they partner.

In 2019, Winnebago County Animal Services saw over 1,200 cats and kittens go home through adoption, and more than 35 percent of those adoptions took place at a PetSmart Adoption Center location; made possible thanks to PetSmart Charities’ in-store adoption program. WCAS recognizes that cats and kittens made available for adoption at PetSmart locations experience a shorter length of stay, ultimately allowing them to go home to loving families faster than if they had remained at the shelter.

This grant will fund the cost of saving the lives of 375 cats and kittens by providing them with all the care and supplies necessary to get them ready for adoption at Winnebago County Animal Services’ partnering PetSmart locations, according to Winnebago County Animal Services.

“Our PetSmart adoptions program has grown from one location to six in the past couple years and together we’re helping literally hundreds of pets go home to new families every year,” Brett Frazier, Administrator of Winnebago County Animal Services said. “Thanks to the impact of this amazing gift from PetSmart Charities we’re able to continue to change the lives of cats and kittens who were lost or homeless here in Winnebago County.”

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau
Rockford Region Restaurant Week announced
Eviction moratorium extended
Illinois Supreme Court issues order for eviction cases
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
Wisconsin back on Winnebago Co. travel advisory list
High levels of radon
Area radon experts warn community to remain vigilant about managing high levels
Pecatonica Middle School 7th graders visit classmates
Winnebago boy battling cancer receives holiday visit from classmates

Latest News

Local tattoo parlors make adjustments to assure customers they take safety seriously,...
Rockford Tattoo parlors are buzzing with business during the pandemic
Winnebago County Health Department
Winnebago Co. adds 171 COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths
Local dietitians offer tips for people struggling with binge eating over the holidays
Body identified
Weekend Rockford murder victims identified