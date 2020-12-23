Winnebago County Animal Services gets $40K from PetSmart

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Animal Services has received a $40,000 grant from PetSmart Charities to help prepare more shelter pets in Winnebago County for adoption.

With the help of this grant, the organization plans to fund veterinary services, including spay and neuter surgeries and vaccinations, and necessary supplies to prepare hundreds of cats and kittens for adoption at the PetSmart locations across Southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois with which they partner.

In 2019, Winnebago County Animal Services saw over 1,200 cats and kittens go home through adoption, and more than 35 percent of those adoptions took place at a PetSmart Adoption Center location; made possible thanks to PetSmart Charities’ in-store adoption program. WCAS recognizes that cats and kittens made available for adoption at PetSmart locations experience a shorter length of stay, ultimately allowing them to go home to loving families faster than if they had remained at the shelter.

This grant will fund the cost of saving the lives of 375 cats and kittens by providing them with all the care and supplies necessary to get them ready for adoption at Winnebago County Animal Services’ partnering PetSmart locations, according to Winnebago County Animal Services.

“Our PetSmart adoptions program has grown from one location to six in the past couple years and together we’re helping literally hundreds of pets go home to new families every year,” Brett Frazier, Administrator of Winnebago County Animal Services said. “Thanks to the impact of this amazing gift from PetSmart Charities we’re able to continue to change the lives of cats and kittens who were lost or homeless here in Winnebago County.”

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.