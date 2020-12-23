Advertisement

Winnebago Co. adds 171 COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

The seven-day positivity rate is now 9.3 percent.
Winnebago County Health Department
Winnebago County Health Department(Winnebago County Health Department)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 171 confirmed cases of COVID-19 along with four more deaths on Wednesday.

This brings the total number of cases to 22,096 from 21,925 on Tuesday. The total deaths stand at 318 stemming from COVID-19 as of Wednesday, up from 314 on Tuesday. The seven-day positivity rate is now 9.3 percent.

“With the introduction of the COVID-19 dashboards and additional data being provided at the County level, Winnebago County Health Department will discontinue producing its own daily and weekly reports on Friday, Nov. 13. Please see the website: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics,” according to the Winnebago County-Joint Information Center.

Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican are currently providing in-patient care for 117 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. This a decrease from Monday’s report of 119.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau
Rockford Region Restaurant Week announced
Eviction moratorium extended
Illinois Supreme Court issues order for eviction cases
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
Wisconsin back on Winnebago Co. travel advisory list
High levels of radon
Area radon experts warn community to remain vigilant about managing high levels
Pecatonica Middle School 7th graders visit classmates
Winnebago boy battling cancer receives holiday visit from classmates

Latest News

Local dietitians offer tips for people struggling with binge eating over the holidays
Winnebago County Animal Services gets $40K from PetSmart
Body identified
Weekend Rockford murder victims identified
David Cooper, 31, Rockford
Rockford 1st degree murder suspect at large