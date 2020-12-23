Winnebago Co. adds 171 COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 171 confirmed cases of COVID-19 along with four more deaths on Wednesday.

This brings the total number of cases to 22,096 from 21,925 on Tuesday. The total deaths stand at 318 stemming from COVID-19 as of Wednesday, up from 314 on Tuesday. The seven-day positivity rate is now 9.3 percent.

“With the introduction of the COVID-19 dashboards and additional data being provided at the County level, Winnebago County Health Department will discontinue producing its own daily and weekly reports on Friday, Nov. 13. Please see the website: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics,” according to the Winnebago County-Joint Information Center.

Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican are currently providing in-patient care for 117 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. This a decrease from Monday’s report of 119.

