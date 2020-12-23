Wild Wednesday to feature afternoon 50s, overnight sub-zero chills

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Our remarkably mild December continues to generate pleasant day after pleasant day, with Tuesday being no exception whatsoever. For the 19th time this month, a temperature surplus was posted in the Stateline, with the mercury bypassing the 40° threshold for a whopping 13th time in December’s first 22 days!

Though Wednesday’s to feature little, if any sunshine whatsoever, a strong southerly breeze should send temperatures soaring once again.

Provided rainfall holds off until the middle to late afternoon hours, and that’s our expectation, temperatures should reach the 50s over at least the eastern two-thirds of the area.

But, a powerhouse cold front is to come charging through late in the afternoon, first initiating a line of showers that will quickly race across the area, then sending cold air rushing in behind it.

Temperatures will fall into the 30s by dinnertime Wednesday, and further cooling is expected to accelerate into the evening. Come 9:00, some spots may be seeing wind chills nearing the 0° mark.

Temperatures by then will be supportive of a few flurries or a few very light snow showers, should we be able to wring out any lingering moisture out of the atmosphere.

As we awaken Thursday morning, we’ll do so with temperatures having fallen into the lower teens, and sub-zero wind chills will be taking up residence areawide.

Extensive cloudiness is to linger all day Thursday, and with a gusty wind blowing out of the northwest, don’t expect temperatures to rise out of the teens. Similarly, wind chills will likely hover around or remain below zero all day long.

Already by 7:00pm Christmas Eve, temperatures will dip into the single digits, with chills heading well below zero. For those heading to late night church services, it’d be wise to bundle up in a big way.

When all’s said and done, temperatures early Christmas Morning will bottom out around 5° in Rockford proper, but may very well head close to 0° in some of our coldest outlying locales. While the wind will be in a diminishing mode, there’ll still be enough of it to keep chills in the teens below zero in most, if not all areas.

Modest warming’s on tap thanks to sunshine Christmas Day, though the projected 26° high temperature will be more than 30° colder than last year’s middle and upper 50s. Much more significant warming’s on track to occur by Saturday.

