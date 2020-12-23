Weekend Rockford murder victims identified

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two murder victims, a 29-year-old man and a 56-year-old man, were identified following separate Sunday shootings.

At 1:05 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the 1000 block of Broadway for a gunshot victim. Officers found a 29-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later, according to the Rockford Police Department.

He has been identified as Bennie Johnson of Rockford, according to the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office.

On Sunday at 8:30 p.m., the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office was informed of a death at the 1400 block of Elm Street. Upon arrival, officers found a 56-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later, according to the Rockford Police Department.

He has been identified as Marcus Mayweather of Rockford, according to the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office.

Both deaths are separate murders and still under investigation by the Rockford Police Department.

