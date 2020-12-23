Rockford Tattoo parlors are buzzing with business during the pandemic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Local tattoo parlors make adjustments to assure customers they take safety seriously, especially when protecting clients from COVID-19.

Euro Tattoos buzzes with business as eager clients schedule appointments for some permanent ink or piercings.

“She had her second set of earring holds, her doubles and she had her belly ring,” said Jennifer Miley, Euro Tattoo customer.

Miley says she feels confident allowing her daughters to get piercings in the middle of a pandemic.

“Everybody has masks on. We have masks on. We are distanced. Everything is good,” Miley said.

Miley says not much changed at the tattoo parlor from when she first stepped through the door.

“Before, when we would come down, you didn’t really wear masks. But otherwise, wiping down everything else is the same,” Miley said.

“It’s an inconvenience but it’s a good inconvenience,” said Robert Schaal, Euro Schall said.

Schaal says he made some minor adjustments to keep up with safety guidelines.

“You have to come in wearing a mask, you have to set an appointment, We pretty much work with you on that basis,” Schaal said.

Licensed tattoo shops are required by the Illinois Department of Health to keep the business clean and sanitized. But Schaal says he added a few cleaning measures as extra assurance.

“Instead of using Windex to wipe down the counters we use spray cavicide hospital stuff, So we use that to clean the shop regularly even far and behind when customers aren’t in,” Schaal said.

Schaal says he’s not afraid to turn away business if someone refuses to follow rules.

“We talk to them a little bit and educate them if we can. If they don’t want to hear it, I’m sure there is a shop down the road,” Schaal said.

Euro’s is not taking walk-in customers and clients are expected to come alone for their appointments.

