Rockford Park District board to raise property tax levy

About 7.7% of a Rockford resident’s total tax bill is attributed to the Rockford Park District, according to the district.
By Danielle Tumilowicz
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the first time in six years, the Rockford Park District announces it will be raising its property tax levy to offset a major budget deficit.

The Rockford Park District sided with the community when it made the decision to save and restore the Riverview IceHouse, but it comes with a price. On Monday, the park district board approved an increase in its property tax levy by 2.3 percent, which means homeowners will pay about $10 more for every $100,000 a home is worth.

The board of commissioners is expected to see a final presentation of the 2021 budget on January 12 with a vote slated for February 23.

